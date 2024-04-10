Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

A dry start to 2024 Wheatbelt program

MW
By Mel Williams
April 10 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Steber and family have started dry seeding canola at Doodlakine.
Matt Steber and family have started dry seeding canola at Doodlakine.

For many years, the first week of April has marked the start of seeding on the Steber family farm at Doodlakine - and this year is no exception.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.