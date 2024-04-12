Farm Weekly
Home/News

Daniel digs deep with dung beetle study

MW
By Mel Williams
April 13 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Anderson collecting dung beetles at Walpole as part of his ongoing research.
Daniel Anderson collecting dung beetles at Walpole as part of his ongoing research.

Getting up close and personal with dung beetles, the unsung heroes of the insect world, is not where Daniel Anderson thought he would be in his mid-30s.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.