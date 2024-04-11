Farm Weekly
Home/News

Wind farms can boost land values

MW
By Mel Williams
April 12 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
There is potential for capital growth in property value where wind farms are placed.
There is potential for capital growth in property value where wind farms are placed.

Benefits of wind farms

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.