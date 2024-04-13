Farm Weekly
Perth house prices reach new high

April 13 2024 - 10:00am
Perth house prices have increased 12.7pc year-on-year, and unit prices are up 5pc.
Perth's median house sale price set a new record in March, rising 2.5 per cent to $620,000.

