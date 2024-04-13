Farm Weekly
Bronte takes on key role at Chittering

By Mel Williams
April 13 2024 - 12:00pm
Bronte Maloney has joined Nutrien Harcourts and will service the Chittering area.
Bronte Maloney knows the joys of living in the country and will be sharing her passion for the bush with her clients as she starts work as a real estate representative with Nutrien Harcourts WA, Adam Shields Realty, based at Gingin.

