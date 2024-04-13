Bronte takes on key role at Chittering

Bronte Maloney knows the joys of living in the country and will be sharing her passion for the bush with her clients as she starts work as a real estate representative with Nutrien Harcourts WA, Adam Shields Realty, based at Gingin.
Having lived in the region for the majority of her life, she will be responsible for the transactions of residential houses and small rural holdings in the picturesque Chittering Valley Shire - from Muchea to Wannamal.
Ms Maloney grew up on her parent's poultry farm at Gingin and attended primary school in the town before going to La Salle College in Middle Swan for high school.
She worked as a pharmacy assistant in Gingin and is married with four children.
In recent years, Ms Maloney has been working at the Gingin Community Resource Centre in a customer service position.
This role has mainly involved running the local library and organising a wide range of community events.
She is also heavily involved in the local netball club.
Two of Ms Maloney's children are now at primary school in Gingin and two are at Ellenbrook Primary School.
The Maloney family lives on 20 hectares in the Gingin Shire, where it keeps many horses for polocrosse, and Mr Maloney works on a local farming property.
"I love our local area and the local community feel that it has," Ms Maloney said.
She has a long-held interest in real estate and received her licence only this month.
"Adam Shields used to run his real estate business from the Gingin Community Resource Centre and I was always fascinated with the profession and what he and his staff were doing," she said.
"It seemed like the right fit for me to have a crack at doing it."
Ms Maloney said she had strong networks and connections around the Chittering and Gingin areas from her various roles and this would be a key strength in the real estate business.
She said she had invaluable experience in running a small farm and knew many farmers in the district through sport and school.
"I think I am an approachable, easy going and an easy to talk to person with a good knowledge of what's needed to run a small operation and/or live in a country town," she said.
"I know how to draw people into town and into our area.
"I have an excellent knowledge of the top-class facilities we have in the district, especially for families and more senior people.
"And I want to see our local community thrive."
Ms Maloney said her family had their dream farm in the country and she hoped to help many other people find theirs, whether that was a residential property or a small farm holding.
