Munda Reds Droughtmaster peaks at $38,000

Catching up after the sale were Milne Feeds representatives Paul Nenke (left) and Jonathan Langan, one of the days volume buyers Richard Gratte, Ethel Creek and Marillane stations, Newman, who purchased four stud bulls at a $8156 average and 12 commercial bulls for a $6625 average and UTF Australias Ben and Bruce Clarke. Milne Feeds and UTF Australia were major sponsors of the sale. Milne Feeds were providing buyers with 500kg of pellets for every bull purchased while UTF Australia was providing a Universal Feeder for every 10 bulls purchased, while LNT Products provided a Uramol lick block for every bull purchased.