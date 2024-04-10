Farm Weekly
Munda Reds Droughtmaster peaks at $38,000

By Kane Chatfield & Jodie Rintoul
April 10 2024 - 12:00pm
With the $38,000 top-priced bull, Munda Holy Smokes 22-4521 (PP) (by Munda Eight Ball 19-3551), purchased by the High Country Droughtmaster stud, Toogoolawah, Queensland, at the third annual Munda Reds Droughtmaster on-property bull sale at Gingin on Monday were Munda Reds Glencoe managers Ben (left) and Olivia Wright, Stephanie Laycock, Max Wallis, Katrina Wallis and Paul Laycock, High Country stud, Munda Reds stud principal Mike Thompson and auctioneer Dane Pearce, Nutrien Ag Solutions stud stock, Rockhampton, Queensland.
This bull selling season's $38,000 third top price, headlined mixed results at the third annual Munda Reds Droughtmaster on-property bull sale at 'Glencoe', Gingin, on Monday.

