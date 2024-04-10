AFL debut for Esperance young gun

Esperance livewire Koltyn Tholstrup is set to make his Australian Football League (AFL) debut for the Melbourne Demons against Brisbane Lions tomorrow night.
According to the Melbourne Football Club media team, Mr Tholstrup was told the exciting news during today's team meeting, with emotional phonecalls home made following the announcement.
The 2022 WA College of Agriculture - Cunderdin graduate was selected by the 2021 AFL premiers which finished fourth last season, at pick 13 in the 2023 national draft.
Growing up at Myrup, east of Esperance, Mr Tholstrup found a love for both footy and farming.
He first ran out as one of the younger players for the Newtown-Condingup Football Club under 12s team, and was quick to form a tough, no-nonsense approach to the game.
His name and style captured the attention of fans, but his footy smarts and elite work rate did most of the talking when he played for Subiaco in the WA Football League last year.
Strongly built and standing at 186 centimetres tall, the mid-sized forward also averaged 18.3 disposals, six marks, six inside 50s and just under two tackles per match for WA in the National Carnival.
Speaking to Farm Weekly after he was drafted in November, the teenager was "shocked and overwhelmed with emotion".
He looked forward to making the move and joining the club, which has an exciting list of players to learn from.
"They are very experienced and are doing some great things," Mr Tholstrup said at the time.
"I am really excited to get over there, learn from the best and give it a good crack."
In another story with Farm Weekly in 2022, Mr Tholstrup said his parents Stuart and Terri played a crucial role in his football career.
So much so they were his biggest inspiration and support.
"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for my parents - they've always motivated and pushed me," Mr Tholstrup said at the time.
"Mum would take me down to the running track and help me with that side of things, while dad was into skill work.
"They also drove me to Perth and picked me up (to play and train) when I didn't have my driver's licence."
Social media has been flooded with support of the young gun in response to his debutant announcement, with the Esperance District Football Association writing in a post on Facebook:
"Yewwww!
"Super proud of another Esperance boy making the big dance.
"Your family, mates and Esperance will be cheering you on tomorrow against Brisbane.
"C'mon the Dees! All the best, Kolt and enjoy it!"
Newtown-Condingup Football Club also shared their well wishes:
"Congratulations Koltyn, go get 'em."
Mr Tholstrup will run alongside his teammates for tomorrow night's blockbuster, with the first bounce at the Melbourne Cricket Ground scheduled for 5.30pm AWST.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.