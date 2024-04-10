Farm Weekly
AFL debut for Esperance young gun

By Brooke Littlewood
Updated April 10 2024 - 3:34pm, first published 3:23pm
Esperance's Koltyn Tholstrup played 10 games for Subiaco last year, and will make his AFL debut tomorrow night. Photo by WAFC/Jack Foley Photography.
Esperance livewire Koltyn Tholstrup is set to make his Australian Football League (AFL) debut for the Melbourne Demons against Brisbane Lions tomorrow night.

