Elders appoints new WA stud stock boss

There has been a changing of the guard in the Elders Stud Stock team this month.
After more than 15 years in the role, Tim Spicer stepped down as manager on April 1 and passed the baton onto Elders stud stock specialist and auctioneer, Nathan King.
Elders State livestock and wool manager Dean Hubbard said after careful contemplation and consideration Mr Spicer has decided to step down from his position as WA stud stock manager and transition his role onto Mr King which as a company they fully support.
"Nathan is looking forward to taking on the role of stud stock manager in the knowledge that Tim will remain an integral member of the stud stock team," Mr Hubbard said.
Mr King joined the Elders stud stock team just over 10 years ago, when he returned to WA after having worked for three years in New South Wales for Landmark (Nutrien Ag Solutions) as branch manager and livestock territory sales manager at Crookwell, NSW.
Prior to moving to NSW, Mr King worked as a stud stock specialist for Landmark for about 18 years as a Merino classer and auctioneer and at the time of leaving WA he was Landmark's WA stud stock manager.
While in NSW Mr King continued his ties to the WA stud stock industry, in particular the Merino industry, returning on a regular basis to class for studs.
On his return to WA when he joined Elders, Mr King continued in his role as a Merino classer of both stud and commercial flocks and also took on an auctioneering role in the stud stock team for both sheep and cattle.
Mr King said he had really enjoyed being part of the Elders stud stock team over the past 10 years and he and Mr Spicer had always had a great relationship from the day he started.
"We both have our own strengths in the business and we have gelled in our thoughts and approach as to how we felt the Elders stud stock business should be run," Mr King said.
"We believe the results we have achieved with our clients and staff over the past 10 years have shown that we are on the right track.
"Having Tim stay on and continue is not only a blessing for our clients but also for the Elders team.
"We have got some fantastic people in the business but obviously our stud stock team has some quality people to continue to support us and our clients.
"I guess luckily for me not much will change.
"Tim and I have always had a great understanding about each other and we have been making decisions together basically from the time I joined.
"I guess from this point on I'll be the first point of contact now instead of Tim so if anyone needs to call me then please do."
As the transition between Mr King and Mr Spicer occurs, Mr Hubbard said a large part of Mr Spicer's focus would be to provide support to the stud stock team members and ensure a smooth transition of his responsibilities to Mr King were achieved.
"On behalf of the Elders WA team, I would like to express our sincerest thanks, gratitude and respect for Tim's dedication and the direction that he has taken our business in," Mr Hubbard said.
"Tim, over his 15-year tenure (as stud stock manager), has overseen a period of significant business growth and we are fortunate to have had Tim at the helm," Mr Hubbard said.
"It is a testament to Tim's selfless commitment and contribution to assuring the absolute best outcomes for our clients and network are achieved.
"Tim has no intention of exiting our business and for the foreseeable future will continue within our stud stock team as stud stock specialist."
Mr Spicer joined the Elders team in 1989 starting in the Midland branch and saleyards before taking on roles in Brookton, Beverley, Cranbrook, Gingin and Wagin.
During his time in the company before taking on the role of stud stock manager in 2009, Mr Spicer had undertaken a number of roles in the business including branch manager, commercial sheep manager and a role in the live export division.
Mr Spicer said he had thoroughly enjoyed being in the role of stud stock manager but it was now time to step aside and let someone else take on the role.
"I have really enjoyed the involvement with the clients and building a stud stock team that has allowed us to grow this section of the business in the past 10 years," Mr Spicer said.
"Over the past 10 years we have been able to pick up some well respected people in the industry which has allowed us to grow and support our clients.
"I have also enjoyed the good working relationship between the stud stock team and the wider Elders network including livestock territory sales managers and agents, sales support officers and branch managers.
"Even though I was the manager I have tried to foster a team environment where everyone has had the opportunity to have their say and be involved in decision making, which has worked well."
Mr Spicer said he had seen plenty of highs and lows in both the sheep and cattle industries in his time in the role.
"The results achieved in the 2022/23 bull selling season and the 2022 ram selling season were unbelievable and something we had never seen before," Mr Spicer said.
"The most challenging time in the role was probably in 2020 and 2021 when we dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was an interesting and challenging time to run sales, but on the other hand this period certainly helped in developing the use and understanding of online selling platforms such as AuctionsPlus.
"The current market positions for both sheep and cattle has also challenged us in the past 12 months, but I encourage all stud breeders to stay positive and keep investing as the markets and industries will turn around and you will want to be ready to capitalise when they do."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.