Elders appoints new WA stud stock boss

By Jodie Rintoul
April 12 2024 - 12:00pm
Newly-appointed Elders WA stud stock manager Nathan King (right), with out going manager Tim Spicer, who will continued on with Elders in the role of an Elders stud stock specialist. Mr King took over the role as manager on April 1.
There has been a changing of the guard in the Elders Stud Stock team this month.

