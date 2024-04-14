Farm Weekly
Stockdale stud dispersal tops record $4500

By Jodie Rintoul and Kyah Peeti
April 14 2024 - 8:00pm
Prices hit a high of $4500 for this 2021-drop ewe at the Stockdale White Suffolk and Poll Dorset stud on-property dispersal sale at York last week, to set what is believed to be a State record price for a White Suffolk ewe sold at auction, when it sold to the Merna stud, Quairading. With the ewe were Elders stud stock prime lamb specialist Michael ONeill (left), Stockdale principals Brenton, Laurie and Jenny Fairclough and buyer Kaiden Johnston, Merna stud.
It was a day of mixed emotions at York recently when the Fairclough family held an on-property dispersal sale for its well-known and highly regarded Stockdale White Suffolk and Poll Dorset studs.

