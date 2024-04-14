Stockdale stud dispersal tops record $4500

It was a day of mixed emotions at York recently when the Fairclough family held an on-property dispersal sale for its well-known and highly regarded Stockdale White Suffolk and Poll Dorset studs.
The sale marked the end of an era for the Faircloughs in the stud breeding industry after having established its Poll Dorset stud in 1987 and its White Suffolk stud in 2003.
While it wasn't easy day for the Faircloughs as they said goodbye to a lifelong passion, against the backdrop of an extremely dry season and lack of confidence in the industry, which affected the sale's clearance, there was a smile or two when a White Suffolk ewe sold for $4500, to set what is believed to be a State record ewe price for the breed.
Since the inception of both studs the Faircloughs over the years have regularly invested in rams and semen from many of Australia's top studs, for both flocks, to allow them to continually improve their genetics and this could be seen in the ewes presented in the sale and the support from the buyers in attendance.
This investment in new genetics has also resulted in the Faircloughs consistently performing well in the show ring and in lamb carcase competition at the Perth Royal Show.
At last year's Perth Royal Show the stud exhibited the champion White Suffolk ram, which went on to be sashed the grand champion White Suffolk and grand champion interbreed ram as well as the champion White Suffolk ram lamb.
Also in the interbreed competition the stud won the interbreed class for a group of three rams with a White Suffolk team, while it won the same award in 2021 with a team of Poll Dorsets.
In the sale, Laurie, Jenny, Brenton and Belwyn Fairclough offered 412 Poll Dorset and White Suffolk ewes ranging from 2018 to 2022-drop, which were all scanned in lamb as single or multiple and presented extremely well given the dry seasonal conditions and as a result the catalogue attracted buying support from 24 WA stud breeders that were either in attendance at the sale or operating on AuctionsPlus.
This buying support saw the Elders selling team led by auctioneers Nathan King and Jay Macdonald clear 56 per cent or 230 ewes under the hammer in just over four hours of selling, to 23 buyers at an overall average of $509.
Broken down 173 White Suffolk ewes sold from 320 offered to 18 buyers to a sale high of $4500 and a $556 average, while 57 from 92 Poll Dorset ewes were sold to five buyers to a top of $925 and an average of $365.
The clearance of the sale was further improved quickly post sale with 16 White Suffolk ewes finding new homes as soon as the auctioneering team hopped off the selling podium, while further post sale negotiations in the following days has also seen more ewes sold.
Elders stud stock specialist Tim Spicer said even though not all the ewes were sold, the Fairclough family and Elders were happy with the result given seasonal and market conditions.
"The quality of the ewes presented in the sale were a credit to the Faircloughs and the presentation of them was outstanding from start to finish," Mr Spicer said.
"In the current environment with no rain on the horizon, the purchasers that turned up were strong in their bidding and purchased the top end ewes at better than expected prices.
"There were a number of volume buyers that operated right through the sale and these certainly helped keep prices buoyant while post sale buying activity has helped clear more ewes.
"The White Suffolk ewes sold stronger than the Poll Dorsets in terms of prices and clearance, due to more buying activity and this follows the trends of what we have seen in ram sales over the past couple of years."
White Suffolk
The large catalogue of White Suffolk ewes was the first offered and it created the most interest among buyers.
It was also the section of the sale where the day's top price and State record ewe price was recorded when an upstanding 2021-drop ewe went under the hammer.
Mr King took a bold opening bid of $2000 on the classy ewe which showed great presence in the ring and from there the price moved quickly skywards as a number of interested parties threw in their bids.
Eventually at $4500 it was Rohan and Kaiden Johnston, Merna stud, Quairading, who registered their White Suffolk stud in 2018 and have purchased from Stockdale in the past, that had the final bid.
When the ewe was knocked down at $4500 it broke the previous State record price for a White Suffolk ewe sold at auction of $4000, set at the first stage dispersal sale of the Kantara stud in 2021.
Kaiden Johnston said they were at the sale to purchase new genetics for their stud, looking for ewes displaying good figures and also to support the Fairclough family.
"We are very happy we were able to purchase this ewe as she is very structurally balanced and has good figures including being in the top five per cent for weaning weight and post weaning weight, which will be good for our stud," Mr Johnston said.
"She also has good eating quality traits in terms of IMF and shearforce.
"It is also a bonus that she is carrying multiple lambs.
"She is going to be a very good addition to our stud flock and we may look at doing an ET program with her in the future."
The well-rounded ewe, Stockdale 210391, is by Anden 190038, which was purchased by Stockdale for $19,000 and out of Stockdale 180339, while it has been scanned carrying multiple lambs by Omad 210746.
It has LambPlan figures of 0.31 birthweight (BWT), 11.83 weaning weight (WWT), 19.29 post weaning weight (PWWT), 2.97 post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD), 0.16 post weaning fat (PFAT) and a TCP index of 158.19.
In addition to purchasing the top-priced ewe, the Johnstons also purchased six more ewes, to finish with the team of seven under the hammer at an average of $1029, plus another ewe post sale at $450.
Their other purchases included two 2022-drop ewes carrying multiple lambs at $600 and $550, as well as another 2021-drop ewe scanned with multiple lambs at $400 plus three 2020-drop ewes all at $400.
The second top price in the White Suffolk offering was $2275 and it was paid by the Marwick family, Codji Springs stud, Pumphreys Bridge, for a 2022-drop ewe, Stockdale 220400.
The ewe is by Booloola 200307, which was purchased by Stockdale in partnership with the Cheetara stud, South Kumminin, for $15,000 and out of Stockdale 200050.
It is carrying a single lamb by Stockdale 220099, which was the grand champion interbreed ram at the 2023 Perth Royal Show and it has LambPlan figures of 0.25 BWT, 10.36 WWT, 16.15 PWWT, 2.66 PEMD, 1.15 PFAT and a TCP index of 141.20.
Ryan Marwick said they had been buying from Stockdale since 2018 and like its sheep.
"We decided to attend the sale to see if anything caught our eye and would be suitable to add to our stud flock and this ewe did," Mr Marwick said.
"She is a good sized, young ewe and we selected her breeding and good figures especially her positive fat and EMD."
The Marwicks also purchased a second 2022-drop ewe carrying multiple lambs by Stockdale 220099 at $500 and a 2021-drop ewe carrying a single lamb by Stockdale 220515 for $775.
The Squiers family, Shirlee Downs stud, Quairading, was one of the most influential buyers in the offering, buying not only numbers but also at the top end.
Chris and Sascha Squiers worked their way through the catalogue and one of their purchases included the sale's $1850 third top price ewe when they secured a 2022-drop ewe, Stockdale 220393, at the value.
The ewe is by Rangeview 200006, which Stockdale purchased for $27,500 and out of Stockdale 200234.
It has been scanned carrying multiple lambs by Stockdale 220099 and it has figures of 0.43 BWT, 10.75, WWT, 17.56 PWWT, 2.50 PEMD, -0.26 PFAT and a TCP index of 149.39.
In addition to this 2022-drop ewe the Squiers purchased another 21 2022-drop ewes to finish with 22 on the ute at an average of $687.
Also heading to the Squiers' property was the sale's fourth top price ewe, Stockdale 210051, when it was knocked to them at $1775.
The 2021-drop ewe, which has been scanned carrying multiple lambs by Anden 190038, is by Somerset 190158 and out of Stockdale 170480.
It has figures of 0.50 BWT, 10.37 WWT, 16.00 PWWT, 2.95 PEMD, -0.53 PFAT and a TCP index of 148.61.
Along with this 2021-drop ewe, the Squiers purchased another 14 of the same age to finish with 15 at a $567 average.
In addition to 2022 and 2021-drop ewes the Squiers purchased, they also secured seven 2020-drop ewes to a top of $700 and an average of $496 and five 2019-drop ewes to a top of $350 twice and a $280 average.
All up the Squiers purchased 49 White Suffolk ewes under the hammer at an average of $582 plus two others post sale both at $350 to make them the day's volume buyers.
Sascha Squiers said they were always looking to expand their genetics and the sale provided them with that opportunity.
"We were looking to buy anything that stood out and would work well in the stud," Mr Squiers said.
"We also wanted to come out and support Laurie and the family in the sale."
Other buyers to purchase at the top end of the White Suffolk offering included Nick and Gina Cheetham, Cheetara stud and Rod and Shaun Simpson, Barby Downs stud, Quairading.
The Cheethams purchased a single 2021-drop ewe, Stockdale 210074, for $1700.
The ewe is by Rene 180126 and was scanned carrying multiple lambs by Stockdale 230095, which was the champion White Suffolk ram lamb at the 2023 Perth Royal Show.
It has figures of 0.32 BWT, 8.75 WWT, 14.08 PWWT, 1.68 PEMD, 0.54 PFAT and a TCP index of 131.25.
When it came to the Simpsons purchases they regularly bid beyond the $1000 mark for their team of 15 ewes which averaged $867 and topped at $1650.
At $1650 the Simpsons purchased a 2022-drop ewe, Stockdale 220469, which is by Waratah 200596 and carrying a single lamb by Stockdale 220516.
They also purchased another two 2022-drop ewes at $1500 and two 2021-drop ewes at $1100.
Shaun Simpson said they had purchased rams from Stockdale in the past and were at the sale looking to buy older ewes to top up those age lines in their stud.
"We were selecting mostly on shape, size and length," Mr Simpson said.
"We want big-framed ewes."
There were a number of other buyers alongside the Squiers and the Simpsons, which purchased double figure teams from the White Suffolk offering which helped the clearance.
The biggest of these was the Carter family, Ridgetop stud, Narrikup.
Ridgetop co-principal Denham Carter couldn't attend the sale as he was making final arrangements for his wedding, but he gave buying instructions over the phone to Elders stud stock prime lamb specialist Michael O'Neill and together they worked their way through the catalogue to end up with 19 ewes at an average of $503.
The team heading to Ridgetop is made up of 10 2021-drop ewes purchased to a top of $1075 and an average of $500 and nine 2020-drop ewes secured at an average of $505 and to a top of $825.
Northam breeders AR & DJ Watson & Son, Cartamulligan stud, purchased 13 ewes ranging from 2019 to 2022-drop to a top of $500 three times and an average of $385, while the Collard family, Warringah Grazing Co, 4Corners stud, Badgingarra, who left a buying order with Elders, Muchea representative Graeme Curry, purchased 12 ewes (three 2021-drop and nine 2022-drop) to a top of $525 and an average of $394.
Shane Edwards, Stockhill Grazing Co, Quairading, was also an active buyer purchasing 10 ewes under the hammer to a top of $800 and an average of $358, plus another 13 ewes post sale.
Other buyers to purchase more than five ewes from the catalogue were KM & VJ O'Neill, Annaghdowns stud, McAlinden, which purchased eight to a top of $900 and an average of $509, while the Bush family, Rhos Gwyn stud, Mt Barker, operating through AuctionsPlus, secured seven to a high of $450 twice and an average of $339 and the Blechynden family, Southdale stud, Brookton, went home with seven at an average of $482 and to a top of $550.
Also in this category of buying were Undaminda, Mingenew, which purchased six ewes all at $300, while stud client the Bassett family, RJ & LJ Bassett, Brookton, who run a nucleus flock to breed their own rams, purchased five to a high of $850 and an average of $515.
The remaining studs to buy from the offering included Iveston stud, Williams, Wendenlea stud, Boddington and Venturon Livestock, Boyup Brook, while commercial producer Peter Egerton-Warburton, Popanyinning, rounded out the buyers to operate.
Poll Dorset
The Poll Dorset ewes were the second offered and in this section just five buyers operated to clear 57 of the 92 ewes offered.
Topping the section at $925 was a 2020-drop ewe, Stockdale 200159, when it was knocked down to the Squiers family, Shirlee Downs and Dongadilling Poll Dorset studs.
Chris Squiers said the ewe was a very good breeding ewe with presence and style and it was also joined to a very good ram.
"She has good length and depth and will be a different bloodline for us," Mr Squiers said.
"We thought she was the best ewe in the Poll Dorset line-up."
The upstanding ewe, is by Ulandi Park 150024 and out of Stockdale 170297.
It was scanned carrying multiple lambs by Faraday Park 220009, which Stockdale purchased in partnership with the Eastern States-based Ridgehaven stud for $16,000 at the 2023 Bendigo Elite Sale.
The ewe has LambPlan figures of 0.22 BWT, 7.11 WWT, 10.67PWWT, 1.70 PEMD, -0.36 PFAT and a 130.76 TCP index.
Along with buying the top-priced ewe from the Poll Dorset offering the Squiers also purchased two ewes at the offering's $700 second top price.
The first ewe they purchased at $700 was a 2022-drop ewe, Stockdale 220095, which is by Rangeview 200207 and carrying multiple lambs by Tipperary 200019, while the second was a 2020-drop ewe, Stockdale 200058, which is by LSK 150296 and carrying multiple lambs by Faraday Park 220009.
The two ewes had TCP indexes of 135.37 and 121.94 respectively.
All up the Squiers purchased five 2022-drop ewes at a $470 average, two 2021-drops at a $450 average, seven 2020-drops for a $611 average and two 2019-drops at a $200 average to finish with total of 16 ewes at an overall average of $495.
Mr Squiers said all the ewes they purchased would go into their Dongadilling flock and they saw the sale as a chance to inject some new bloodlines into their flock.
Matching the Squiers in terms of numbers purchased was the Lawrence family, Canternatting stud, Northam, which purchased 16 ewes to a top of $450 twice and an average of $288.
Broken down, the Lawrences secured three 2022-drops to a $450 top and a $350 average, nine 2020-drops to $450 and a $306 average and four 2019-drops all at $400.
The Lawrence's two $450 ewes were Stockdale 220033, which is by Sunnybanks 200037 and Stockdale 200118, which is by Stockdale 160140.
Both are carrying single lambs by Faraday Park 220009.
First time buyers of Stockdale genetics George Bolt and daughter Brittany, Rockalong stud, Wagin, also purchased a double figure team from this section securing 13 ewes to a top of $425 twice and an average of $327.
Their team comprised six 2022-drops at a $375 average, one 2021-drop for $300, four 2020-drops at a $325 average and two 2018-drops both at $200.
Ms Bolt said they were not only at the sale to support the Fairclough family, but also to purchase ewes to expand their stud and bring in new genetics.
"We were looking for ewes with good muscling, good structure and good eye muscle depths," Ms Bolt said.
The other two buyers to purchase from the offering were Janan stud, Dandaragan and the Edwards family, Tellarup Brook stud Manjimup, which both purchased through Mr O'Neill.
The Edwards purchased nine ewes (one 2022-drop, three 2021-drops and five 2020-drops) to a top of $400 twice and an average of $339 while Janan secured three 2022-drop ewes to a high of $400 and an average of $333.
