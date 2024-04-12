Farm Weekly
Beef steers lift to $1394 at Boyanup

By Rob Francis
April 12 2024 - 2:00pm
Richard Pollock (centre), Nutrien Livestock, Waroona, with his daughter Sally and Gordon Clifford, Donnybrook, at the Nutrien Livestock store cattle sale at Boyanup last week where Mr Pollock was again the major buyer on behalf of numerous clients.
Nutrien Livestock agents penned a capacity yarding of 1400 head of cattle at the Boyanup store sale last week.

