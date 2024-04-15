Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Big selection from two upcoming sales

By Jodie Rintoul
April 15 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alcoa Farmlands, Wagerup and Pinjarra, will be the biggest vendor in the sale on Wednesday, April 24, when it offers its first major draft of 2023-drop calves. Alcoa Farmlands has nominated 400 weaners comprising 250 Angus steers, 40 Murray Grey steers, 70 Angus heifers and 40 Murray Grey heifers, which are all 10-12 months old.
Alcoa Farmlands, Wagerup and Pinjarra, will be the biggest vendor in the sale on Wednesday, April 24, when it offers its first major draft of 2023-drop calves. Alcoa Farmlands has nominated 400 weaners comprising 250 Angus steers, 40 Murray Grey steers, 70 Angus heifers and 40 Murray Grey heifers, which are all 10-12 months old.

If you are looking for cattle, then you should look no further than the two Boyanup cattle sales the Elders South West team is putting together this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.