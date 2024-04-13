Farewell to stalwart of Merino industry

The WA Merino industry lost one of its most passionate supporters and most decorated breeders with the passing in Perth of Glen Leslie Keamy, OAM, on February 22.
Mr Keamy was the former principal of Cardo Merino stud established at Watheroo in 1917, which he ran with his wife Julie and subsequently his son Richard, before its dispersal in 2006.
Such was his love for Merino sheep and WA Merinos in particular, he made it his mission to promote them whenever and wherever he could and even more so in later years when he had extra time on his hands.
He rose to the presidency of the breed's highest office, facilitated international semen sales for many of the State's most recognised studs and introduced sponsored youth study tours, which are still in place today.
Mr Keamy was also one of WA's most recognised sheep producers.
He was awarded an Order of Australia Medal for service to the stud Merino industry and to local government in the Queen's birthday honours in 2011 and the highest agricultural merit award in France, the Chevalier de l'Ordre du M'erite Agricole (a Knighthood in the National Order of Agricultural Merit) in 2012 for service to the world Merino industry, plus the Australian Sheep & Lamb Industry Roll of Honour in 2010.
Mr Keamy was first voted in as president of the World Federation of Merino Breeders (WFMB) at the World Congress in Hungary in 2002 and re-elected for a second term during the World Congress in Australia in 2006, completing a maximum allowable eight years at the helm.
Recognising the importance of connection and unity, he travelled to all member nations during this time, taking in Hungary, Russia, Argentina, Uruguay, Southern Brazil, New Zealand, South Africa, China, France, South Africa, Lesotho, Germany and Romania - much of it at his own expense.
Mr Keamy was a guest speaker at several international seminars, including Uruguay Sheep Breeders' Seminar in 2003, Sheep & Agriculture Conference, Jilin Province - China in 2005, South African Merino Classic, Bloemfontein, in 2005, National Woolgrowers Association of South Africa in 2009 and the Romania Merino Breeders Seminar in 2010.
In 2010, he was the first WA Merino breeder to be awarded life membership of the Australian Association of Stud Merino Breeders (AASMB), having served as its president from 1997-2000, vice president from 1995-1996, the Australian delegate to WFMB in 1994, 1998, 2002 and Observer to Wool Council of Australia from 1995-1999.
For service to the Stud Merino Breeders Association of Western Australia (SMBAWA), he was also bestowed life membership in 2002, having served in numerous capacities since 1972 including as president from 1982-1984, WA delegate to AASMB from 1979-1984 and 1993-1996, help co-ordinate the transport of WA sheep to Melbourne for the 1st World Merino Conference in 1982 and as part of government delegations to China in the 1980s.
Mr Keamy was also a Shire of Moora councillor in Watheroo ward for 12 years and president for two, while on the charity side he was a co-founder of the annual Old Ram Muster charity lunch held at the Royal Agricultural Society to raise funds for people with disabilities and special needs.
Mr Keamy was born at Cardo on May 2, 1934, to parents Tom and Edna Keamy and schooled at Moora and Wesley College.
He loved football and tennis and won the State under 14 doubles championship with Vern Wheatley.
On leaving Wesley, he completed a wool classing certification before returning to the farm, where he learned much of his sheep craft tailing his grandfather Les Keamy, travelling across WA and to the Eastern States, attending sheep shows, sales and visiting studs, with the Sydney Royal Easter Show a particular highlight.
Glen Keamy is remembered for his passion for Merino sheep and lifelong commitment to putting the breed on the national and international map, his social nature, love of a chat and long phone calls, his unwavering determination to negotiate the sale of WA rams and semen overseas, and deep-seated pride for his family, well-known for constantly referring to his grandchildren as being the best and smartest at everything.
He is survived by his wife Julie, children Angela, Paula and Richard and their families.
