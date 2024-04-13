Farewell to stalwart of Merino industry

In 2010 Glen Keamy (left), became the first WA Merino breeder to become a life member of the Australian Stud Merino Breeders Association when he was presented with the award after the Merino judging at the Perth Royal Show. With Mr Keamy were Stud Merino Breeders Association of WA president at the time Brett Jones and Australian Stud Merino Breeders Association president at the time Tom Ashby, Gulnare, South Australia, who made a surprise visit to WA to present the award.