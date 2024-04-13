Farm Weekly
Farewell to stalwart of Merino industry

April 13 2024 - 8:00pm
Glen Keamy (centre), was a regular visitor to Argentina and promoted WA Merino genetics heavily in the region. On a trip to Argentina in 2013 he inspected a ram from the East Mundalla stud, Tarin Rock, with East Mundalla co-principal Philip Gooding (left).
The WA Merino industry lost one of its most passionate supporters and most decorated breeders with the passing in Perth of Glen Leslie Keamy, OAM, on February 22.

