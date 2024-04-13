Fendt Rogator 900 steps into the future

THE Fendt Rogator 900 Series Sprayer was introduced to Western Australia at the 2023 Dowerin Machinery Field Days.
Since that debut it has been selling well across the state, says Agwest Machinery, Esperance branch manager Athol Kennedy.
"It's the next step to the future," Mr Kennedy said.
Some features have been upgraded and some have stayed the same.
"It still has an AGCO power 8.4 litre engine, a tried and tested economical engine, same as the previous model," he said.
The 937 model has 370 horsepower.
Other specifications include a 36 metre boom and a stainless steel tank that can hold up to 6300 litres of chemicals and liquid fertiliser.
"The Rogator has been fitted with a Fendt 700 Series tractor cab for comfort and space," Mr Kennedy said.
He said the boom suspension had been improved, now being more proactive rather than reactive.
"In other words, it's reading the tractor that it sits on - it's reading the movement in that and keeping the boom level even when the machine is going side to side," Mr Kennedy said.
The suspension has seen improvements in the vehicle itself as well.
It has four corner air bag suspension with patented dual struts - each corner has a dual strut that moves up and down and there's an air bag at the top.
The wheel motors in the latest Rogator models are 100cc, whereas previous models were 80cc.
What this model has retained is the patented liquid logic for boom recirculation, recovery and decontamination flushes.
"In the liquid system, there's a self-cleaning filter system - it is probably the first self-cleaning filter I've seen that works properly," Mr Kennedy said.
"The fluid goes through the filter stem and goes to the lines.
"Any big particles that haven't melted down return to the tank."
Owners of the 900 Rogator will also be able to get back to work quicker, thanks to the OptiLoad Rinse System, which ensures every area of the liquid system is efficiently rinsed, minimising chemical entrapments.
Mr Kennedy said the granules would melt quicker over time due to the upgrades in the 900's agitation system.
Options to further enhance the 900 sprayer's capabilities are available to consumers, not least among them being GatorTrak four-wheel steer, which dramatically improves manoeuvrability in tight spaces - two tracks in the paddock means less soil and crop disturbance.
There's also the availability of the H models, which have high clearance capabilities at the push of a button.
"On the H machine, it extends machine clearance up to 1.93m, which is 41 centimetres higher than the standard clearance model that has a 1.52m clearance," he said.
For owners who want specific components added to their Rogator, Mr Kennedy said to look no further than your local Agwest branch.
"Agwest professionally fits accessories to the machine to make it a standalone machine," he said.
