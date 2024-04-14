Farm Weekly
CASE construction gear for Mid West

April 14 2024 - 3:00pm
Purcher International, Geraldton, is now supporting the full range from CASE Construction Equipment, led locally by newly appointed construction and transport sales team member, Melanie Seinor.
Purcher International, as part of the McIntosh Group, has announced a partnership with CASE Construction Equipment, delivering the range of CASE machinery to Geraldton.

Purcher International, as part of the McIntosh Group, has announced a partnership with CASE Construction Equipment, delivering the range of CASE machinery to Geraldton.

