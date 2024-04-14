CASE construction gear for Mid West

Purcher International, as part of the McIntosh Group, has announced a partnership with CASE Construction Equipment, delivering the range of CASE machinery to Geraldton.
The collaboration marks a significant milestone for Purcher International as it expands its portfolio to support the high-performing construction machinery to its customers throughout the region.
Anthony Ryan, general manager for McIntosh & Son northern branches and Purcher International, said the full CASE range would be available through the dealership, including: Excavators Wheel loaders (including compact loaders) Skid steers Compact track loaders Crawler dozers Backhoe loaders Motor graders.
"CASE is renowned for its durability, reliability and performance and our customers can now access a comprehensive range tailored to meet their diverse construction needs, knowing they have local support and parts in the Geraldton branch," Mr Ryan said.
In conjunction with this development, Purcher International has welcomed Melanie Seinor to the sales department who will have a focus on construction and transport equipment.
With extensive experience and expertise in the industry, she is eager to be part of the McIntosh Group and to hit the ground running with the expansion of the construction equipment offering.
"CASE has recently announced two new products, the D-Series mini excavator range and the all-new Minotaur compact dozer loader - the first of its kind in the industry," Ms Seinor said.
"The CASE Minotaur DL550 is part dozer and part loader, so you can rip, doze and load all in one compact machine."
Mr Ryan said the expansion of the Purcher team and its offering reflected the dealership's strong commitment to the region.
"The CASE partnership enables us to offer our customers access to industry-leading equipment," he said.
"Melanie's knowledge and passion for the industry will undoubtedly enhance our ability to deliver unparalleled service and support to the area."
More information: Go to purcher.com.au or call 9921 216
