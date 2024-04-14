Farm Weekly
Solid demand for agriculture telehandlers

By Rhys Tarling
April 14 2024 - 2:00pm
Source Machinery director, Barry Murphy, said the response to the Merlo Multifarmer units had been positive.
OVER the past decade, the agriculture customer base have become more enamoured of telehandlers, according to Source Machinery director Barry Murphy.

