Congress to showcase global textile industry

The 93rd International Wool Textile Organisation (IWTO) Congress is aptly themed An Industry Interwoven and aims to showcase the benefits of a global industry working together.
Wool Industries Australia (WIA) is hosting the annual global industry event this year in conjunction with the IWTO in Adelaide from Monday, April 15 to Thursday, April 18.
The event allows woolgrowers, traders, primary processors, spinners, weavers and garment manufacturers to meet with retailers, fashion designers and other companies involved within the global wool supply chain.
In keeping with this year's theme, the Congress program will look to identify the challenges and opportunities for the wool fibre and how these can be collectively addressed.
Reflecting synergies throughout the supply chain, local and international speakers, will present on global consumer trends, wool market intelligence, trade, health and wellness, process innovation, environment, retail trends and education for future generations.
The National Museum of Australia states Australia has less than 10 per cent of the world's sheep population, but it produces more than 50pc of the world's high-quality Merino wool, so it is only fitting the Congress is being held in Adelaide, where the first bale of wool was exported more than 200 years ago.
WIA, brings the Australian wool industry together under one banner, strengthening commercial and environmental processes, and supporting industry relationships, it aims to ensure a robust future for the Australian wool supply.
Participants can expect to leave the 2024 Congress well-informed, well-aligned and with an understanding of the role that each industry sector plays.
The Congress also includes an optional visit to two Merino stud farms, the day after the Congress.
Visit Anlaby and Collinsville Merino studs, two of South Australia's oldest Merino studs and important heritage properties, with lunch included at Anlaby Station, near the historic and significant gardens and renovated farming buildings.
A comprehensive social program includes:
A formal dinner,
A welcome reception and cocktail party,
A barbecue, and tour options for partners.
Trade exhibitions and displays.
Since 1930, IWTO has represented the collected interests of the global wool trade and is the global authority for standards in the wool textile industry.
Its members come from all stages of the wool textile pipeline, from farm to retail and through scientific research, wool textile education and knowledge sharing, IWTO ensures a sustainable future for wool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.