Fire strikes feed mill at Williams

By Mel Williams
Updated April 11 2024 - 1:41pm, first published 1:23pm
Sparked by a loader fire, strong easterly winds pushed the flames into the mill area where there were 400 straw bales that ignited within minutes.
Western Australia's biggest sheep pellet supplier, Macco Feeds Australia at Williams, went up in flames on Monday and is unlikely to be back into production for at least two weeks.

