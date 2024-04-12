Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Rain sets up strong Virginia season

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
April 12 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cattle lapping up the conditions, after recent rainfall at Virginia station. It received 134mm of rain in four days.
Cattle lapping up the conditions, after recent rainfall at Virginia station. It received 134mm of rain in four days.

Welcome rainfall has brought about major transformation on the remote Nullarbor Plain, as wide stretches of red dirt across some pastoral stations are now booming with green feed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.