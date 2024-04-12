Rain sets up strong Virginia season

Welcome rainfall has brought about major transformation on the remote Nullarbor Plain, as wide stretches of red dirt across some pastoral stations are now booming with green feed.
It has been a long time coming for many including Virginia station owner Russell Swann.
"We didn't end up with rainfall anywhere near as spectacular as the north and east of here, but were still launched into a very strong season," Mr Swann said.
"The relief this good season has brought, particularly only being a few years out of extreme drought conditions, is simply amazing.
"I wish I could share it around."
Last month, 134 millimetres of rain showered Virginia station, the majority of which fell over a four-day period.
This pushed the property's total for the first three months of the year to about 200mm across every dam and water point.
For Mr Swann, the season is one he has not seen in a long time and it has all happened in opportune timing.
The good start at the beginning of January and a dry February allowed him to tidy up the muster and weaning programs, and the latest rainfall has kicked everything along after its completion.
"Most dams are full, which have given us over 18 months of water security, as are a number of smaller waterholes," Mr Swann said.
"Cattle are well spread, with very little grazing pressure, and the country is booming.
"Even without any follow-up rain it is so much easier to plan ahead now.
"The run of bumper seasons seem to come on the Nullarbor in about a 30-year cycle, though there still have been good average and above average years along the way.
"The early 1960s were incredibly good years, again in the '90s following a big year in '92, and here we are again now."
Mr Swann has kept the stocking rate at Virginia "very conservative" over the past few years.
Breeder numbers recently returning to between 250 and 300-head, as heifers started to mature.
He runs predominantly Santa Gertrudis and a few Murray Grey bulls, with a reasonably strong Brahman influence in the cow breeder herd.
Mr Swann said the current cattle market was a big concern and while the season has stayed strong, he carried through most young cattle, which would have otherwise been sold.
"While it makes the financial situation more difficult, it seems pointless to sell for marginal or negative returns if we can hang on," he said.
"The cost to freight and sell can be in excess of $200 per head alone, and it's too far to bring them home again if the market is ridiculously low.
"Especially when the cattle are so good, and all of our general costs have become so high.
"All we need is a viable market again, and there will be positives all round."
Mr Swann said Virginia station was still lightly stocked, as he tried to build back from the drought years.
He said the total herd was about 600-head, over half of which were young cattle.
This number has been spread across 800 to 900 square kilometres or more, with multiple watering points at present.
"Most cattle are in really good condition - just a few are on the lighter side, as I needed to finish building a new paddock before I could take the weaners off them," Mr Swann said.
"Those are improving rapidly again now.
"We've also brought some more young cattle out from family, who are farming closer to Perth, as conditions are extremely dry there.
"We will look at moving another couple of loads soon.
"This is one of those times when things are so much better out this way, and it's possible to feed and grow young cattle better than most others."
