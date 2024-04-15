Rainfall totals for isolated areas

Small rainfall totals of less than 10 millimetres fell across a small portion of the State over the weekend, over the Mid West coast, the Goldfields and Southeast Coastal regions, however some farmers were lucky enough to record up to 60mm of rainfall.
Over the two days, Gingin Aero recorded 16.4mm of rainfall, and Albany recorded 14.1mm.
Ravensthorpe recorded 9mm, while Eradu managed to receive 8mm.
Jacup and Munglinup West both recorded just over 7mm each, while Badgingarra and Jurien Bay recorded less than 5mm each.
A handful of Westonia farmers were lucky enough to record about 30mm of rainfall on Saturday afternoon and evening, said Merredin Nutrien agronomist Josh Cope.
"Anything more than 15mm is enough to get a crop up and away," Mr Cope said.
"Those guys who were lucky enough to get that will be pretty happy.
"Anyone else who got lower than that, it's probably just more of a pain than anything.
"I know a few people I spoke to on Saturday who were rushing down to blocks on the weekend trying to bang a bit of canola in and get it up hopefully," he said.
Mr Cope said many growers have started seeding, with many getting into the paddock following the rain.
Athol and Sandy Ventris of Calcalling Poll Merino Stud near Mukinbudin, said they received 60mm of rainfall over their house, but recorded less than 10mm at some of the paddocks, and 18 kilometres away Mukinbudin didn't record any rainfall.
The rainfall came down so quickly, two dams flooded, and fencing was completely washed away.
Ms Ventris said the water was only about ankle deep but the current was quite strong.
"Just one cloud came over the house and dropped it, but it wasn't widespread," Mr Ventris said.
"It poured down too quickly, starting about four and finishing about five.
"There was a bit of hail.
"Most of the farm only had 6-8mm," he said.
