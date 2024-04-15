Farm Weekly
Rainfall totals for isolated areas

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
April 15 2024
Calcalling Poll Merino Stud near Mukinbudin, being washed away after recieving 60mm in one hour. Photo by Sandy Ventris.
Small rainfall totals of less than 10 millimetres fell across a small portion of the State over the weekend, over the Mid West coast, the Goldfields and Southeast Coastal regions, however some farmers were lucky enough to record up to 60mm of rainfall.

