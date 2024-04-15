Farm Weekly
Home/News

Regions are frustrated at missing out

By Rick Wilson, Federal Mp for O'Connor
April 16 2024 - 9:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal MP for OConnor, Rick Wilson, has personally penned letters of support for many applications to the Federal governments Growing Regions Program.
Federal MP for OConnor, Rick Wilson, has personally penned letters of support for many applications to the Federal governments Growing Regions Program.

The Albanese government continues to starve regional Western Australia of economic and community development funding with its failure to deliver on grants programs promised to the regions, including its much-hyped but under-delivering Growing Regions Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.