Wins to Eastville Park and Karinya Suffolk

By Jodie Rintoul
Updated April 16 2024 - 10:06am, first published 10:03am
The Mullan familys Eastville Park stud, Wickepin, won this years Farm Weekly sponsored Merino breeders group at the Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo. With the winning group of two rams and two ewes were Farm Weekly livestock manager Jodie Rintoul (left), John Eckersley, Narrogin, Grantly, Hugh, Lee-Ann and Rob Mullan, Eastville Park stud and judges Rod Norrish, Angenup stud, Kojonup, Ray Edmonds, Calingiri and Iain Nicholson, Boorabbin and Colvin Park studs, New Norcia.
A near perfect day and plenty to see and do for the whole family attracted a big crowd to the 2024 Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo last Saturday.

