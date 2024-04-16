Farm Weekly
Hockey club receives grass roots funding

April 16 2024 - 12:00pm
Members of the Calingiri Hockey Club will benefit from the CBH Groups 2024 Grass Roots Community Grants.
Funding from the CBH Group's 2024 Grass Roots Community Grants program will support the Calingiri Hockey Club to extend and upgrade its current player dugout.

