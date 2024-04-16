Hockey club receives grass roots funding

Funding from the CBH Group's 2024 Grass Roots Community Grants program will support the Calingiri Hockey Club to extend and upgrade its current player dugout.
The project involves building a storage shed and doubling the size of the current dugout so all players can adequality rest during breaks and store their equipment away from the weather.
Formed in 1932, the Calingiri Hockey Club continues to play a key role in the community through promoting, expanding and developing hockey in the region.
Upgrading facilities supports increased participation, which is important for club sustainability.
The club was one of 38 community groups successful in receiving funding from CBH as part of the 2024 February round of the Grass Roots Community Grants program.
Calingiri Hockey Club secretary Abbey Waters said they were thrilled to see the project come to life.
"This project is vital for our players to have somewhere to rest during game breaks, out of the weather, and to securely store their equipment so our changerooms can be used as designed," Ms Waters said.
"Enhancing both the functionality and aesthetics of our facilities creates a sense of pride within the club which inadvertently extends to our town and community.
"It is great to see our small hockey club achieve something of this scale; it is testament to the dedication and hard-work of the committee."
A total of $150,188 was awarded in the February round of the Grass Roots Community Grants program to support Western Australian graingrowing community groups, organisations and clubs in their smallscale infrastructure projects and community events.
This round saw a wide variety of community events including art and craft trails, cycling events and agricultural shows as well as small-scale infrastructure projects such as school nature playgrounds, community gazebos and court refurbishments.
CBH Group chief stakeholder relations, sustainability and strategy officer Brianna Peake said the program was originally created to support the unique needs of WA growers' local communities and the pivotal role regional volunteers play.
"This year, we're celebrating 10 years of Grass Roots Community Grants, which has awarded a total of $2.96 million in grants to 927 community events and projects across regional Western Australia," Ms Peake said.
"CBH is proud to support community groups to bring to life these essential events and small-scale infrastructure projects, which are vital to grain growing communities."
The next funding round will open on Thursday, August 1.
