More rain is needed 'Broadly' speaking

MW
By Mel Williams
April 16 2024 - 3:00pm
The Broads at Mullewa have sown sheep feed crops of wheat, serradella and clover and will start on their grain crops of wheat, barley and lupins in the next few weeks.
On the southern edge of the Mullewa Shire, Brett and Nicole Broad have started seeding on their 8800-hectare mixed farming property.

MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

