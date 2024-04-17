Dry start is welcomed at East Pingelly

Brett and Jodie Blechynden have been busy feeding sheep and enjoying some drier April conditions on their east Pingelly property.
Typically at this time of year, the soil moisture profile is full to over-full and they are pulling machines out of bogs.
They have planned a cropping program of 640 hectares this year and run 3000 ewes plus lambs and wethers.
Last year they started seeding on April 20, but conditions remain too dry to get going yet for 2024.
"Usually we start on canola, but if it doesn't rain for another month, we might be taking that out of the rotation this year," Mr Blechynden said.
"We are not big croppers.
"If we get rain forecast, we will go in and start seeding three or four days out so that we get a germination straight up when it does rain.
"But there is no rain on the forecasts until mid-May."
Mr Blechynden said it was nice to be dry after three very wet years.
To date, they have received 60-70 millimetres of rain - the bulk of which fell in early March.
"There is still clover alive in some paddocks and there is moisture down at 25 millimetres," Mr Blechynden said.
"We just need 10mm to get going and then we would also get good sheep feed up."
The Blechyndens will sow 103ha of early maturing HyTTec Trident canola, 190ha of Sceptre wheat, 190ha of Bannister oats and 76ha of Jurien lupins.
They have a 15 metre Bourgault bar set at 25 centimetre spacings and will use a fertiliser mix of MP EX 50 per cent and MP Max 50pc.
