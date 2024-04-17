Farm Weekly
Dry start is welcomed at East Pingelly

By Mel Williams
April 17 2024 - 8:00pm
Brett and Jodie Blechynden have planned a cropping program of 640 hectares this year and run 3000 ewes plus lambs and wethers.
Brett and Jodie Blechynden have been busy feeding sheep and enjoying some drier April conditions on their east Pingelly property.

