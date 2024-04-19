Farm Weekly
Soil profiles are dry in northern areas

MW
By Mel Williams
April 19 2024 - 12:00pm
Canola plantings in the northern Wheatbelt may be scaled back if it doesn't rain in the next few weeks.
Cautious is the current vibe in the northern agricultural zone.

Mel Williams

