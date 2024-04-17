Farm Weekly
Lewisdale ram wins autumn shorn classes

By Jodie Rintoul
April 17 2024 - 2:00pm
With the champion autumn shorn exhibit Poll Merino ram from the Lewisdale stud, Wickepin, at this years Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo were Lewisdale stud connections Ray Lewis (left), Rebecca and Brooklyn Matthews, John Bushby and Ashley Dowey.
It was an upstanding Poll Merino ram from the Lewis family's Lewisdale stud, Wickepin, which was the star of the show in the autumn shorn classes at this year's Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo.

