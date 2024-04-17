Harding the top gun in shearing comp

Boyup Brook farmer and shearer Luke Harding claimed the open shearing title at this year's Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo by the narrowest of margins in a nail biting final last Saturday.
When the last of their 10 sheep were sent down the chute and judges points were tallied, Mr Harding emerged as the newly crowned champion by just 0.1 point over world record holder Ethan Harder, Bruce Rock, shearing beside him on stand four.
The in-form shearer, who also claimed the open title at the 2024 Wagin Woolorama in March, finished on 60.4 points ahead of Mr Harder on 60.5 points, Mark Buscumb, Quindanning, 62.4 points and Andy Murray, Bruce Rock on 77 points.
Mr Harding completed his 10 sheep in 16 minutes and 46 seconds, the slowest of the four on the clock, but with his clean, smooth style received just 10.10 penalty points to claim top spot.
Fastest finisher was Mr Buscumb at 14min and 46sec, while Mr Harder finished in 15min, 50sec and 13 penalty points.
Mr Harding learnt to shear as a student at WA College of Agriculture - Cunderdin and said he had been shearing and competing ever since.
"I just love it," Mr Harding said.
"These sheep (young Merino hoggets) were pretty good going today, considering the season."
Mr Harding, who is the current president of the Western Australian Competition Shearing Association, recently sold his shearing run and said he didn't get to shear as much these days due to farming commitments, but enjoyed keeping his hand in through the competitions and shearing his own flock.
With his family, he farms 1700 hectares at Boyup, cropping 1300ha and running a Beaufortvale blood Merino flock.
In total, 25 shearers contested this year's Williams Expo event comprising seven in the novice section, six in intermediate, six in senior and six in open.
In the senior section it was the fastest shearer, Kim Turvey senior, Pingelly, who came up trumps in another tight contest.
Mr Turvey completed his eight sheep in 15min and 45sec with 15.63 penalties to finish on 62.875 points, 0.25 of a point ahead of Jesse Fletcher, Cuballing, who completed his run of eight in 16min, 5sec with 14.88 penalties for a score of 63.125 points.
Kojonup shearer Tawhaarangi Taylor placed third on 68.850 points and Warren Uren, Bunbury, was fourth with 79.2 points.
The intermediate section had all four finalists eager to win the Heiniger Cyclone handpiece from Williams Rural Supplies and it was Mt Barker shearer Blake McFarlane who prevailed by just 0.15 of a point ahead of Brock Morgan, York.
Mr McFarlane, who runs his own Blake's Shearing Services team, was competing in just his fifth shearing competition and now has two wins and a second to his name.
The former junior swimming champion said he loved the thrill of competition, watching and learning from others and pushing himself to go harder and better.
"I'm always chasing that extra sheep (in my tally)," he said.
"You couldn't wipe the smile off my face today and I was due for a new handpiece too."
Mr McFarlane took 13min, 53sec and 19 penalties in shearing his six sheep to finish on 60.65 points, ahead of Mr Morgan at 15min, 46sec, 13.5 penalties and 60.8 points, Daniel McKenna, Busselton, 66.433 points and Tim Burrow, Newdegate, on 83.1 points.
In the novice section, Zarah Squiers, Quairading, went one better than her second place last year to claim board honours comparatively convincingly compared to the other three finals, finishing on 14.5 points, ahead of Tasmin McKay, York, on 16.5 points, 15-year-old Jake Noakes, Gnowangerup, on 21.5 points and WA College of Agriculture - Harvey, year 12 student Reid Becker, Collie, on 34 points.
The Williams Gateway Expo was the final event on the WA competition shearing calendar with the new season scheduled to begin in September.
2024 Williams Gateway Expo - SHEARING Champions
Open final
Senior final
Intermediate final
Novice final
