Farm Weekly
Home/News

Harding the top gun in shearing comp

By Wendy Gould
April 17 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Co-sponsor AWI board member Neil Jackson (front left), with open section champion, Luke Harding, Boyup Brook, Ethan Harder, Bruce Rock, 2nd, Mark Buscumb, Quindanning, 3rd, Andy Murray, Bruce Rock, 4th and event organisers Julie and Gavin Fowler, Williams.
Co-sponsor AWI board member Neil Jackson (front left), with open section champion, Luke Harding, Boyup Brook, Ethan Harder, Bruce Rock, 2nd, Mark Buscumb, Quindanning, 3rd, Andy Murray, Bruce Rock, 4th and event organisers Julie and Gavin Fowler, Williams.

Boyup Brook farmer and shearer Luke Harding claimed the open shearing title at this year's Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo by the narrowest of margins in a nail biting final last Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.