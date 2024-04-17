Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Iran - Israel and the impact on grain

By Andrew Whitelaw, Episode 3
April 17 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chart 1.
Chart 1.
Chart 2.
Chart 2.

The attack by Iran on Israel was in response to an Israel missile killing an Iranian Guard general.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.