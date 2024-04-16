Farm Weekly
Home/News

Mutton madness - WA mutton prices lowest in the country

By Brooke Littlewood
Updated April 17 2024 - 11:41am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mutton madness - WA mutton prices lowest in the country
Mutton madness - WA mutton prices lowest in the country

There is more than double the money in mutton over east compared to WA, with livestock industry representatives labelling the price difference as alarming.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.