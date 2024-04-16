Farm Weekly
Wheatbelt ambo legend in running for volunteer award

By Belinda Morrissy
Updated April 17 2024 - 9:56am, first published 9:00am
Peter Geraghty (left), from Mukinbudin, has been a St John WA volunteer for 43 years. He has been named as a 2024 RAC WA Volunteer of the Year award finalist. With him are fellow ambulance officers Eileen OConnell and John Waters.
The challenges of working as a volunteer ambulance officer are many, but when your role encompasses four Wheatbelt shires and requires being on call at all times, it takes a special person to remain a volunteer for the long term.

