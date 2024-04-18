Farm Weekly
Home/News

Auburn Valley and Rangeview dominate at Williams Expo

By Jodie Rintoul
April 18 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rintoul family, Auburn Valley stud, Williams, exhibited the grand champion Merino ram at this years Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo. With the champion fine-medium wool Merino ram were judges Iain Nicholson (left), Boorabbin and Colvin Park studs, New Norcia, Rod Norrish, Angenup stud, Kojonup, and Ray Edmonds, Calingiri, Brooke, Peter and Jeffery Rintoul, and Shaun Gratte, Auburn Valley stud and Elders stud stock manager Nathan King representing award sponsor Elders.
The Rintoul family, Auburn Valley stud, Williams, exhibited the grand champion Merino ram at this years Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo. With the champion fine-medium wool Merino ram were judges Iain Nicholson (left), Boorabbin and Colvin Park studs, New Norcia, Rod Norrish, Angenup stud, Kojonup, and Ray Edmonds, Calingiri, Brooke, Peter and Jeffery Rintoul, and Shaun Gratte, Auburn Valley stud and Elders stud stock manager Nathan King representing award sponsor Elders.

Top honours in the Merino ring at this year's Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo were claimed by the two top quality fine-medium wool exhibits from the Rintoul family's Auburn Valley stud, Williams and the King family's Rangeview stud, Darkan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.