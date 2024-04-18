Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

International wheat prices have improved

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
April 18 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Many grain prices have improved recently as buyers step up their engagement and push bids higher to match offer prices set by growers.
Many grain prices have improved recently as buyers step up their engagement and push bids higher to match offer prices set by growers.
International wheat prices have improved
International wheat prices have improved

International wheat prices of many exporting countries have improved in the vicinity of US$ 20-30 per tonne since the lows seen at the end of February 2024, according to Argus Analytics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.