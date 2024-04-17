Farm Weekly
Big price wins for WA family farms

MW
By Mel Williams
April 18 2024 - 9:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
Amaroo, which means beautiful country, features undulating country with granite outcrops and medium to heavier loam soils.
Two historic Great Southern family farms spanning almost 14,000 hectares have sold for a combined value of about $40 million.

