Aldridge advises Nats he won't stand in 2025

Agricultural Region MP Martin Aldridge has announced he is not seeking re-election in 2025 after 11 years of parliamentary service.
In his statement to parliament Mr Aldridge said being elected on four occasions and serving as deputy president had been "an absolute privilege".
He said that next year was the right time to step down and for him to seek other opportunities.
Leader of The Nationals WA Shane Love expressed his gratitude to his colleague.
"Martin has been a champion of regional WA, representing The Nationals WA in the Agricultural Region since 2013, and providing insightful and innovative ideas to our party for many years before this," Mr Love said.
"On behalf of The Nationals WA and the families, businesses and communities of the Agricultural Region, I pay my sincere thanks to Martin Aldridge for his role in shaping regional WA for many years, and I wish him all the best for his future."
Mr Aldridge, who is the shadow minister for emergency services; regional health; road safety; volunteering and local government, has no immediate plans for life after politics, but is looking forward to spending time with his family and being home in Gingin more often.
"When I got elected I had a partner and no children," he said.
"We've had three kids since I've served in the parliament."
Mr Aldridge said when he was elected he didn't know how long he would remain in politics and was grateful that stepping down was entirely his decision.
"I wasn't sure how long I would be here for," he said.
"I've done a term in government and now two terms in opposition and I've done a lot of things and met a lot people along the way, I just feel it's the right time for my family, but I also feel like it's the right time for my party to select somebody that's going to take them into the next election and beyond."
Mr Aldridge reflected on his motivation to nominate initially.
"I have always been active in the community, I love being a part of my community and volunteering," he said.
"A young fella from the Wheatbelt called Brendon Grylls was leader of the party when Mia [Davies] and I and many other young people got engaged with The Nationals WA.
"Brendon played a really positive role in supporting and mentoring young people through our organisation, and I think we are still benefiting from that period.
"My involvement was probably an evolutionary one."
He also revisited his inaugural speech, which he delivered in May 2013 and looked back on the past 11 years.
"It's the first time I've looked at it since I said it," Mr Aldridge said.
"Many of the things I talked about when I came into parliament like regional health, protection for emergency service volunteers and firefighters in particular, the importance of education in small country communities, many of those things have certainly progressed, but still have some way to go.
"I received advice from a colleague then that the best way we can deliver for farmers is to make sure we have strong communities, and that includes everything from local government to roads to health to education to ensuring people can see out their days in their rural communities they helped build.
"And so I think it's that perspective that has stuck with me over 11 years in realising that community is much more than just the local economy, the local economy is very important but access to childcare, access to health care, having good schooling options are equally just as important as the economic outcome."
Applications for Legislative Council endorsement with The Nationals WA are still open.
Mr Aldridge said he doesn't know who will nominate for his electorate at this stage.
