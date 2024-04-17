Taskforce members named

WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis has named the 11 government and industry stakeholders who will make up the 2024 Dry Season Taskforce to be led by Robert Cossart.
Ms Jarvis posted the following on her LinkedIn profile on Wednesday morning.
"There are challenging conditions currently facing many farmers across Western Australia.
In September 2023, I asked the Department of Primary Industries & Regional Development to establish a Dry Season Response Team after a very dry winter to support farmers. Since then we have had a long, dry summer and an autumn that is one of the hottest on record.
Every region of Western Australia has farmers experiencing drought conditions.
In response, I have now established a 2024 Dry Season Taskforce of respected industry leaders to ensure a coordinated approach across government and industry to support farmers.
The Taskforce will be led by CEO of the Wheatbelt Development Commission Rob Cossart -who recently served as State Recovery Coordinator following the Kimberley floods.
Thank you to the Taskforce members announced yesterday.
