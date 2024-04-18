Farm Weekly
Home/News

Yonga Downs White Suffolk wins supreme

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
Updated April 18 2024 - 3:11pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sponsor representative for Nutrien Livestock, Peter Moore (left), Yonga Downs White Suffolk stud, principal Brenton Addis, Broomehill, holding the supreme interbreed exhibit and champion interbreed ewe, grand champion White Suffolk and champion White Suffolk ewe alongside judges and Aaron Foster, Wendenlea Suffolk and White Suffolk studs, Boddington and Laurie Fairclough, Stockdale White Suffolk and Poll Dorset studs, York.
Sponsor representative for Nutrien Livestock, Peter Moore (left), Yonga Downs White Suffolk stud, principal Brenton Addis, Broomehill, holding the supreme interbreed exhibit and champion interbreed ewe, grand champion White Suffolk and champion White Suffolk ewe alongside judges and Aaron Foster, Wendenlea Suffolk and White Suffolk studs, Boddington and Laurie Fairclough, Stockdale White Suffolk and Poll Dorset studs, York.

THE commitment and camaraderie of Western Australian sheep breeders was on full display at the Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo on Saturday, with record numbers of entries and new breeds adding to the diversity and competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamara Hooper

Tamara Hooper

Journalist

Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.