Yonga Downs White Suffolk wins supreme

THE commitment and camaraderie of Western Australian sheep breeders was on full display at the Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo on Saturday, with record numbers of entries and new breeds adding to the diversity and competition.
The British & Australasian Sheep Breeds section once again dominated the sheep shed, with 187 entries from nine breeds and 25 stud exhibitors on display.
While the lack of rain and summer feed were hot topics of discussion, neither subject had any visible impact on the quality of the sheep penned, nor did it deter breeders from supporting the expo.
Adding to the variety of breeds this year were the Australian White and the UltraWhite breed entries that were grouped together as shedding breeds.
The new breeds added some more numbers and with the stalwart breeds also having slight lifts, the overall entries increased from the already record entries last year, with nine more entries, from two more breeds and two extra studs.
The interbreed competition is always a hotly-contested one and this year the White Suffolk was narrowly the standout breed, but ultimately the honours were shared across the breeds, rewarding the hard work and investment of WA breeders.
The Poll Dorset, White Suffolk, and Suffolk breeds had the biggest numbers in the ring with 46, 42 and 29 respectively and made up more than half the entries and exhibitors.
Judges Laurie Fairclough, Stockdale White Suffolk and Poll Dorset studs, York and Aaron Foster, Wendenlea Suffolk and White Suffolk studs, Boddington, certainly had their work cut out for them throughout the day, with some big classes to work through and the diverse interbreed competition to navigate.
Mr Fairclough judged the Poll Dorset, Wiltipoll, Ile de France, and South Suffolk classes and Mr Foster determined the White Suffolk, Suffolk, Texel, and Australian and UltraWhite shedding breeds, before joining forces in the interbreed competition.
After the seven interbreed titles were awarded, the White Suffolk exhibits had collected three ribbons, the Poll Dorset breed with two, and the Suffolk and Texel breeds went home with one a piece.
"The quality of the sheep here today was absolutely fantastic and the breeders' support of the show is great to see," Mr Fairclough said.
"The quality really was sensational and considering the diversity of breeds it was very, very even, which made it difficult to judge.
"The fact that numbers have increased, especially considering the weather and other pressures the WA sheep industry is facing, shows that there is a strong commitment from producers.
"I was really impressed with all the breeds today.
"I give full credit to all the breeders and the quality of the genetics they are producing."
Mr Foster found the quality of the sheep hard to fault, especially considering the factors breeders are facing at present.
"Obviously the season we are in at the moment has all sheep producers hurting a bit," Mr Foster said.
"The number of sheep is good and the quality is also very good, it is just really great to see people still upbeat.
"Having new breeds here as well is just fantastic.
"Laurie and I really struggled with the judging, it came down to splitting hairs because the quality really was just that good."
It was a young ewe from Brenton Addis' Yonga Downs White Suffolk stud, Broomehill, that won the interbreed Supreme champion exhibit, after winning the grand champion White Suffolk and champion White Suffolk ewe earlier in the day.
"The White Suffolk ewe was just a complete package," Mr Fairclough said.
"Her balance and topline were fantastic, she has even muscling and meat throughout and is very sound on her feet.
"She won out over the Poll Dorset ram purely because of her evenness, being a young ewe she has so much potential still."
The champion interbreed ram was won by the Shepherd family's Leween Poll Dorset stud, Narrogin.
"He was an impressive young ram with a bright future ahead of him," Mr Fairclough said.
Standing reserve in the class to the Leween ram and taking home the reserve interbreed ram ribbon was a White Suffolk ram from the Cole family's Sasimwa stud, York.
The reserve interbreed ewe ribbon was awarded to a Poll Dorset ewe from the Squiers family's Shirlee Downs Poll Dorset stud, Quairading.
Shining brightly at the top of the pack in the interbreed judging was the Philipps family's Karinya Suffolk stud, Boyup Brook, when it won the coveted interbreed breeders group class for two rams and two ewes for the first time.
"It was hard to go past the Suffolk group," Mr Fairclough said.
"They were an outstanding group of sheep that were extremely even and great examples of the Suffolk breed.
"They carried the meat and muscle right through the body and had an excellent topline and neck.
"They were all from the same sire and really stood out in the ring."
The reserve ribbon in the interbreed breeders group class went to a group of Texels from the Glover family's JimJan stud, Boyup Brook.
"They were a really good even group," Mr Foster said.
"Their muscling was really good and they had good solid shoulders and hind quarters, but the Suffolk's were just more even."
It was interesting to note that only two breed groups had entries in the older classes of their breed, both the White Suffolk and Poll Dorset breeds had only ewe entries in these classes, with two in the Poll Dorsets and one in the White Suffolk.
It was also the year of the ewes if you go by statistics, as it was a ewe that won the coveted supreme interbreed exhibit title and then a further four of the separate breed, grand champion sashes.
Poll Dorset
The Poll Dorset breed held this year's title of most sheep in the shed, with the 46 entries from seven studs making them the dominant force in the ring.
Judge Laurie Fairclough, Stockdale White Suffolk and Poll Dorset studs, York, had the biggest classes of the day to sort through, with largest consisting of 11 entries.
Discussing the overall breed Mr Fairclough said it was an outstanding line-up of sheep.
"There was plenty of depth and quality throughout all the classes," Mr Fairclough said.
"It is fantastic to see so many breeders and sheep here, especially considering the season we are experiencing.
"I was impressed with the style and attributes of all the sheep that were presented."
It was a big, despite its young age, upstanding sire from the Shepherd family's Leween stud, Narrogin that achieved the honours of grand champion Poll Dorset and champion Poll Dorset ram.
Leween stud has become a staple in the Poll Dorset section and its dedication has been rewarded once again.
"The ram had a great topline and was nice and clean through the back end," Mr Fairclough said.
"He was just an absolutely perfect ram and the fact that he is only young shows he will go on to grow into an outstanding sire.
"He has all the attributes required to produce fantastic progeny.
"He is a real credit to the breeder."
Leween stud co-principal, Tim Shepherd said the ram was sired by Palana 59.
The champion Poll Dorset ewe was awarded to Shirlee Downs stud, Quairading, and was the champion Poll Dorset ewe earlier in the year at Wagin Woolorama.
"It was not an easy decision," Mr Fairclough said.
"There were two animals out here that showed all the attributes that are required for the prime lamb industry.
"The top ewe has plenty of scale and stretch and was beautiful through the back end.
"Both the ewes are great ambassadors of the breed."
Shirlee Downs co-principal, Sascha Squiers said the ewe was by sire Shirlee Downs 135.
The reserve champion ewe was won by Brimfield stud, Kendenup, principals Max Whyte and Gail Cremasco.
The ewe was sired by Brimfield 942/18, who was interbreed champion at the Perth Royal Show in 2019.
The reserve champion ram went to Shirlee Downs stud, for its ram that won champion Poll Dorset ram at the Wagin Woolorama in March.
The Squiers entry into the group class was the winner out of the four groups on the day and went on to compete in the interbreed competition later in the day.
White Suffolk
There were a total of 42 separate entries, from six studs for the White Suffolk breed at the Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo British & Australasian sheep breeds competition, second only to the Poll Dorset breed numbers.
The size of the classes provided plenty of healthy competition across the day and meant that judge Aaron Foster, Wendenlea Suffolk and White Suffolk studs, Boddington, had to be decisive in his choices.
The title of grand champion White Suffolk was awarded to the champion ewe from Brenton and Harriet Addis' Yonga Downs, White Suffolk stud, Broomehill
Mr Foster's judgement went on to be ratified later in the day when fellow judge Laurie Fairclough agreed and the stylish young Yonga Downs ewe went on to win the interbreed Supreme champion exhibit.
"She is an absolutely beautifully balanced sheep," Mr Foster said.
"She is feminine, with a nice topline and is very evenly muscled.
"The ewe has a great depth of body, carries meat right the way through and has so much potential."
Mr Addis said the ewe was conceived via natural means from sire Bolloola 210104, which was reserve champion at the Adelaide show in 2022 and Mr Addis purchased the sire from Shane Baker, Victoria, for $11,000.
The champion ewe won over the champion White Suffolk ram bred by Glenn and Kay Cole's Sasimwa stud, York.
In determining the grand champion, Mr Foster said he was just drawn to the ewe, but the ram was also of a very high standard, but the ewe just pipped him.
"He is a very smooth ram and also carries meat right the way through," he said.
"He walks well and has good feet.
"It was the longer wool that swayed me on the top two rams as they were very similar."
The reserve champion ram was awarded to Yonga Downs stud.
"He was a very true-to-type ram," Mr Foster said.
"It came down to personal preference as it was hard to split all four rams that made it to the championship."
The reserve champion ewe title was awarded to the Johnston family's Merna stud, Quairading.
"The reserve champion ewe was also a very good example of the breed," Mr Foster said.
"She was very feminine and had a great backend."
The Merna ewe was out of a Stockdale sire and Merna co-principal Kaiden Johnston said they were very happy with the Stockdale genetics.
Yonga Downs' day culminated with the final class of the White Suffolk section, the group of two rams and two ewes showing milk teeth and drawn from the previous classes.
This group would go on to represent the White Suffolk breed in the interbreed championship later in the day for the chance to win the generator sponsored by Farm Weekly.
Suffolk
The Suffolk breed was not to be overlooked with its 29 entries from four studs making a lasting impression in the ring and taking home the coveted group title in the interbreed competition.
Regular exhibitors at Williams and on the show circuit, Karinya stud also took home the reserve champion Suffolk ram and ewe sashes.
In a case of history repeating itself, it was once again Ray Batt's Goldenover Suffolk stud, Cuballing that won the champion Suffolk ewe, but this time the ewe went on to beat the ram and took out the grand champion Suffolk title.
The Suffolk section judge Aaron Foster, Wendenlea Suffolk and White Suffolk studs, Boddington, said the ewe was the complete package.
"She just has a presence," Mr Foster said.
"She has a lot of meat and walks well, she is just the complete package."
The ewe was sired by Sayla Park 200098 and was supreme at the Wagin Woolorama.
The champion Suffolk ram was from Sasimwa stud, York.
"The top line and power of the champion ram were evident," Mr Foster said.
"It was a lovely shaped ram with plenty of width in its topline and plenty of meat.
"He's a well put together sheep."
South Suffolk
Once again there were two studs entered into the South Suffolk competition, with eight entries over the classes.
The Bingham family's Iveston stud, Williams, and the Kennedy family's Mia Springs stud, Quindanning, both represented the breed on the day.
The best of breed champion was won by an Iveston sire, which also won the champion ram sash and came out of the pairs class rather than the individual classes.
Iveston only entered rams in this year's competition.
Judge Aaron Foster, Wendenlea Suffolk and White Suffolk studs, Boddington, said both studs presented excellent sheep.
Mr Foster said the grand champion ram presented very well and stood out in the pairs class.
"He had a really great topline and finished very well on the back end," Mr Foster said.
"He was fleshed out really well."
The reserve champion sash was awarded to another Iveston entry.
Ile de France
Two studs represented the Ile de France breed, with a total of 10 entries and some serious competition.
The champion ram and ewe ribbons were both awarded to Ray Batt's Goldenover stud, Cuballing, while the reserve ewe and ram sashes were taken out by Brendan Lamont's Monteray stud, Tambellup.
When it came to the breed grand champion, judge Laurie Fairclough, Stockdale White Suffolk and Poll Dorset studs, York, said the ewe was a great example of the Ile de France breed.
"She has a great structure and exceptional fleshing throughout," Mr Fairclough said.
"Her straight topline and the amount of muscle she carries is excellent.
"The ewe just has that little bit more stretch over the ram."
The Monteray stud's reserve champion ewe was just unlucky on the day as she was still a very nice sheep.
"Apart from being a bit bigger in the shoulders than I like, she is still a very good ewe," Mr Fairclough said.
He also praised Monteray's reserve champion ram.
"He just lacked a little size and power compared to the champion," Mr Fairclough said.
Monteray stud won the group of two rams and two ewes showing milk teeth only and went on to represent the breed in the interbreed championship.
Australian White and UltraWhite
In a first for both breeds, the Australian White and UltraWhite were represented at the Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo British & Australasian sheep breeds competition.
The Kennedy family's Mia Springs Australian White stud, Quindanning and the Bingham family's Iveston UltraWhite stud, Williams, had a total of four entries and they put the two slightly different breeds together under the banner of shedding breeds.
Judge Aaron Foster, Wendenlea Suffolk and White Suffolk studs, Boddington, said the two breeds had very different qualities in his opinion.
"One is a more maternal type," Mr Foster said.
"The other tends to the terminal type.
"This made it a little more difficult to compare."
But comparison and judgement was required and this resulted in the Iveston stud's two ram entries taking out the champion and reserve champion ram awards.
Mr Foster then went on to judge both champion and reserve champion ewe and these were both won by Mia Springs stud.
Mr Foster was impressed with the standard of the ewes and said they were a credit to the breeder.
"The ewes were excellent examples of the breed," he said.
"They have all the traits of good meat sheep and will do well in their future.
"They are correct and have good hindquarters."
Mia Springs principal Anne Kennedy said they had only been breeding Australian Whites for two years, with this year set to be their third lambing.
"They are certainly different styles of sheep," Mr Foster said.
"I think they lend themselves more to being maternal type breeds, but people are breeding them with their own breeding goals in mind."
At the end of the day it was the Iveston stud ram that took out the first ever UltraWhite grand champion ribbon at the Williams Gateway Expo.
Texel
Once again it was mainstay Jim Glover from JimJan Texel stud, Boyup Brook, who selected a team of five rams and ewes to enter the Texel section in Williams.
Despite not having competition from any opposing studs, Mr Foster said the JimJan sheep were all excellent examples of the breed.
"There was no shortage of quality amongst the team from JimJan," Mr Foster said.
As testament to this it was the Texel group of two rams and two ewes, which went on to win reserve champion interbreed group over six other breed groups earning high praise in a tough competition.
"They were a really good even group," Mr Foster said.
"Their muscling was really good and they had good solid shoulders and hindquarters."
The overall breed champion award was taken out by a ewe once again, in an overall competition where the ewes really stood out in all breeds.
The champion ewe was actually from the pairs class and Mr Foster said she had a lot of potential.
"The ewe was a beautiful, correct ewe," he said.
"She stands well and carries meat all the way through.
"She really stood out to me, amongst a great team."
The champion ram was a very well balanced, sirey sheep that had a good amount of meat and was good on its feet.
"The champion ram was a long ram," Mr Foster said.
"He had a lot of muscle and walked well.
"It was his length that got him over the reserve, he was just that little bit longer."
Wiltipoll
Ruth and Ross Miller's, Eaglenook Wiltipoll stud, Keysbrook, was the only stud to represent the Wiltipoll breed this year, with nine entries.
An Eaglenook ram dominated the competition, winning the grand champion ram and the overall breed champion ribbons.
Judge, Mr Fairclough, said the big upstanding ram was more correct and a better example of the breed than the ewe.
"He held himself well and had a better topline," he said.
"The ewe was structurally sound and has great meaty capacity, along with great shedding ability.
"But the ram was more impressive on the day for me."
