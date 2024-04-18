Farm Weekly
Beef cross steers make $1401 at Boyanup

By Rob Francis
April 18 2024 - 8:00pm
Bob Mifflin (left), Donnybrook, Jye Madaffarrie, Dardanup and Nutrien Livestock Brunswick/Harvey agent Errol Gardiner on the rails before the sale. Mr Mifflin bought pens of lightweight cattle.
In spite of pre-sale apprehension, most vendors and agents would have left the Nutrien Livestock Boyanup store cattle sale last week feeling like they had been given a "get out of jail card".

