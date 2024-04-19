Farm Weekly
Gandy Angus yearling sale tops $12,500

By Kane Chatfield
Updated April 19 2024 - 6:36pm, first published 2:00pm
With the $12,500 top-priced bull Gandy Three Rivers U83 (AI) (by USA Ellingson Three Rivers 8062) at the Gandy Angus yearling bull sale at Boyanup last week were Elders Manjimup/Pemberton representative Brad McDonnell (left), buyer Shane Blakers, CT Blakers, Manjimup, and his sons Cole and Louis and Lola, Roamy and Steven Gandy, Gandy Angus stud.
Quality Angus yearling bulls at excellent value for money was the summary in a nutshell at the Gandy Angus yearling bull sale at Boyanup.

