Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

No stone unturned with robust rock picker

By Rhys Tarling
Updated April 22 2024 - 3:16pm, first published April 21 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Waringa Distribution general manager, Sam Abbott (left) and marketing manager Reagan Gilmour with the NT78 Highline rock picker.
Waringa Distribution general manager, Sam Abbott (left) and marketing manager Reagan Gilmour with the NT78 Highline rock picker.

WARINGA Distribution is now in its fourth season of selling Highline equipment, with the 3533 kilogram Highline NT78 rock picker proving to be an especially hot commodity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.