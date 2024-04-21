No stone unturned with robust rock picker

WARINGA Distribution is now in its fourth season of selling Highline equipment, with the 3533 kilogram Highline NT78 rock picker proving to be an especially hot commodity.
Waringa Distribution general manager Sam Abbott said, "this time of the year is definitely when they're at their highest selling point - some guys use them pre-seeding and some guys will use them once they've seeded their paddocks".
He said it was a robustly-built Canadian product and the only rock picker with a box frame construction, making it a useful piece of machinery that could withstand the stress of removing rocks of varying shapes and sizes.
Moreover, the high-lift design gives operators some latitude to either get rocks out of the way or place them directly onto a trailer.
If operators are opting for the latter, the high lift design has the benefit of minimising wasted space from low flat rock piles by allowing higher, more compact piles or rocks that can be transferred onto a trailer.
The Highline rock picker also uses an industry exclusive gear box - the hydraulically driven gear case ensures large oil-bathed gears set the reel at the operator's desired speed.
"The maintenance on the NT78 is pretty simple," Mr Abbott said.
He said Waringa Distribution had the Highline rock pickers on display at this year's Wimmera Machinery Field Days, Victoria, in March, where they generated a lot of interest.
"It was a good three days, lots of enquiries," Mr Abbott said.
"We managed to sell a few rock pickers at the show.
"They've been selling all throughout the Wheatbelt, but we distribute them throughout all of Australia, so we've been sending quite a few over east as well."
