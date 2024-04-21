New Holland Long Wheelbase T7 range for Australia

Australian farmers and contractors can expect a vastly expanded offering from New Holland's T7 PLMi Long Wheelbase range with four distinct models now available for order.
New Holland's revised T7 PLMi Long Wheelbase range offers a new flagship model that delivers enhanced power and best-in-class power-to-weight ratio, while maintaining the dimensions and manoeuvrability of the other models.
The new T7.300 Long Wheelbase with PLM Intelligence (T7 LWB PLMi) offers more power, more technology, and more comfort to maximise the tractor's efficiency, productivity and uptime.
Ben Mitchell, New Holland product segment manager for mixed farming and livestock, Australia and New Zealand, said the T7.300 was in response to customers wanting a tractor with more power without bigger frames and more weight, while maintaining maneuverability.
"We took up their challenge and developed the new T7.300 which delivers greater engine power with larger tyres for increased traction, while maintaining the same overall dimensions of the existing T7 models," Mr Mitchell said.
"It's designed for operators accruing high operating hours each season, looking for an efficient and reliable all-rounder, with the latest in cutting edge technology.
"Features of the latest model include a FPT six cylinder engine that delivers 280 horsepower maximum power for draft work and 300hp for Power Take-Off (PTO) and haulage tasks.
"This means farmers and contractors will be able to spend more time in the field, with an 18 per cent increase in fuel capacity."
The T7.300 has an upgraded version of New Holland's popular Auto Command transmission, the best-in-class driveline for tractive effort, which further adds to the tractor's exceptional efficiency.
"It also offers new levels of comfort, such as the Horizon Ultra cab, the quietest on the market with 66dBA, featuring easy to use technology such as the IntelliView 12 monitor, and the SideWinder Ultra fully adjustable armrest for ergonomic intuitive operation," Mr Mitchell said.
"A new Comfort Ride suspension coupled with the active electro-hydraulic system 'decouples' the cab movement from the chassis with a 'skyhook' control logic to deliver a supremely smooth ride."
The T7.300 benefits from New Holland's advanced PLM Intelligence, allowing best-in-class field applications such as IntelliSteer 1.5cm accuracy autosteering, IntelliTurn headland sequence management.
It is the first New Holland tractor to be fully ISOBUS Tractor Implement Management (TIM) certified, allowing two-way communication between the tractor and implement and for the implement to control the tractor.
The new T7.300, together with the expanded T7 LWB PLMi and T7 LWB Tier 3 range, was shown to the New Holland dealer network at its recent dealer conference and 'ride and drive' day at Lancemore, Victoria.
"New Holland now can appeal to a wide customer base with four distinct models to the market, ranging from T7 Long Wheelbase with PLM Intelligence to the T7 Tier 3 models," Mr Mitchell said.
"We now have a vastly expanded offering from the high hours operator wanting a 'fully connected' machine with all the specifications and innovations, right through to the beef cattle or dairy farmer wanting a basic tractor producing great HP to run a feed mixer."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.