New Holland Long Wheelbase T7 range for Australia

April 21 2024 - 3:00pm
New Hollands Ben Mitchell with one of the T7 PLMi Long Wheelbase tractor.
New Hollands Ben Mitchell with one of the T7 PLMi Long Wheelbase tractor.

Australian farmers and contractors can expect a vastly expanded offering from New Holland's T7 PLMi Long Wheelbase range with four distinct models now available for order.

