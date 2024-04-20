Retrofitting discs to conserve moisture

AS a second-generation farmer, and longtime owner of a family business, Ryan NT owner Paul Ryan sums up business succinctly.
"We've always been about seeding and getting seed in the ground efficiently and productively," Mr Ryan said.
"No-tilling has been our main direction for the past 30 years."
No-till farming minimises soil disturbance during seeding, but requires a well-thought out approach to soil management - and the right equipment.
"We're trying to make it a bit easier for farmers to get into no-tilling now with our double disc systems, our coil press wheel and Ryan Tynes," he said.
Mr Ryan said his flagship product was the double disc, which could be retrofitted to machines.
"Farmers want to be more productive with their current seeder without having to buy a new machine that's north of a half a million dollars," he said.
"If they can convert their current machine for 10 percent of that, they're way out in front."
The double disc's popularity has extended well beyond Australian shores.
"We've got the disc in a few countries - North America, Canada, India - we even put some discs in Mongolia last year," he said.
Mr Ryan highlighted a success story from a Wimmera, Victoria, farmer.
"It was an Aussie built tyne machine and we put our discs into it, and he can't believe how well it works," he said.
Mr Ryan said when farmers used a tyne, they tend to "rip the hell out of their fields".
"It makes a mess, but if they can do that with our disc, it's much simpler - you don't make a mess, you cut through the trash and you can turn your DBS (deep blading system) into a disc machine."
Another unique selling point Mr Ryan spoke on was the rubber sowing boot for pasture seeds, with a closing boot at the back of the disc.
"No one has done that before," he said.
Ajana farmer, John Logue, who's been farming for 40 years, had two of his machines retrofitted with the Ryan NT double discs and said he "likes the concept of them".
"They're an improvement over the tynes that we are using, and it certainly conserves a lot more moisture," Mr Logue said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.