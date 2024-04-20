Farm Weekly
Retrofitting discs to conserve moisture

By Rhys Tarling
April 20 2024 - 2:00pm
Paul Ryan by a big wheat crop sown in Beulah, Victoria. This crop was sown with a RYAN NT retrofit Smale Bar.
AS a second-generation farmer, and longtime owner of a family business, Ryan NT owner Paul Ryan sums up business succinctly.

