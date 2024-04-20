Farm Weekly
Biara Santa Gertrudis sale tops $10,000

By Kyah Peeti
April 20 2024 - 10:00am
With the sales $10,000 top price bull, Biara 2129 (PP), were Nutrien Livestock Northampton agent Chad Smith (left), Biara stud co-principal Glenn Hasleby, Northampton and buyer Jeremy Forbes, LG & AE Forbes, Narra Tarra.
Reliable, consistent and ready-to-work bulls with impressive figures to support them, was only a fraction of what was offered in terms of quality at the 19th annual Biara Santa Gertrudis on-property bull sale at Northampton last week.

