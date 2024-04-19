Farm Weekly
Williams Gateway Expo draws a crowd

April 19 2024 - 8:00pm
This years Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo was again supported by Lotterywest. Labor Agricultural Region MLC Shelley Payne (left), presented a certificate in recognition of the $15,000 to Williams Gateway Expo sponsorship co-ordinator Ann Rintoul during the Merino judging. They were watched on by Jeffrey Rintoul, Auburn Valley stud, Williams.
It was a big day of family fun at the Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo last weekend with plenty to see and do for all ages.

