A new chapter for Nutrien Harcourts agent

Will Morris knows real estate and the rural sector.
He has 15 years of experience in the rural real estate space under his belt and is excited to be progressing his career with a move to Nutrien Harcourts WA.
He will be based at the company's head office at Midvale and predominantly cover the central and eastern Wheatbelt regions.
"I am really looking forward to joining a professional network that operates State-wide," Mr Morris said.
A major benefit of being based at Midvale is that he can also help farming families with their Perth residential and commercial enquiries as they seek to buy or sell a city base or investment.
Mr Morris has a long history in the agricultural industry.
His great grandfather was a pioneer farmer at Nungarin, taking up property there in 1904.
This farm has been in the family ever since and is currently owned by Mr Morris' uncle.
Mr Morris attended school in Nungarin, Merredin and Perth.
He returned to Merredin to work with CBH and then spent a decade in farm machinery dealerships selling agricultural machinery.
"This gave me my first taste of working in the agricultural industry and I loved it," he said.
Mr Morris moved into real estate while living in Merredin and has operated out of the eastern Wheatbelt for the past 15 years.
"In that time, I was a rural real estate specialist and I have developed vast experience in broadacre rural, agribusiness, residential and commercial real estate - selling more than 650 properties," he said.
"My strengths include marketing, expert negotiation of all properties and I hold an auctioneers license."
Mr Morris said the key to being a successful rural real estate agent was to focus on providing good service.
"I aim to look after the vendors and the buyers so that each party walks away from a deal feeling like they got the best results," he said.
"A good rural real estate agent has knowledge of living and working on a farm or in a regional area and the benefits and challenges of the lifestyle.
"I have a passion for real estate and I aim to be doing it for many years to come.
"It is an honour to be approached by a vendor looking to sell their property and that should never be taken for granted."
Mr Morris said another important aspect of selling real estate was to be a good communicator.
"Real estate is a communications and people business and I am strongly focused on this," he said.
"At the end of the day, it is all about representing the client well and keeping their interests at the top of your mind."
Nutrien Harcourts WA real estate manager - west, Jon Bahen said in the past Nutrien Harcourts had worked alongside Mr Morris to achieve several significant sales throughout the eastern Wheatbelt and had recognised his sound skills and reputation.
"Agricultural sales are complex, and high value transactions require a complete set of skills in negotiation, marketing and asset management," Mr Bahen said.
"It is a pleasure to welcome Will into the Nutrien Harcourts team, where his depth of experience and skills will further strengthen its State-wide network."
