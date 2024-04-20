Farm Weekly
Home/News

Kolindale stud claims supreme Merino

By Jodie Rintoul
April 20 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The supreme Merino exhibit at the 2024 Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo was exhibited by the Ledwith familys Kolindale stud, Dudinin. With Kolindales supreme exhibit, champion ram of show, grand champion Poll Merino ram and champion strong wool Poll Merino ram were judges Rod Norrish (left), Angenup stud, Kojonup, Iain Nicholson, Boorabbin and Colvin Park studs, New Norcia, Arthur Major, Kolindale stud, judge Ray Edmonds, Calingiri and Kolindale stud co-principal Luke Ledwith.
The supreme Merino exhibit at the 2024 Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo was exhibited by the Ledwith familys Kolindale stud, Dudinin. With Kolindales supreme exhibit, champion ram of show, grand champion Poll Merino ram and champion strong wool Poll Merino ram were judges Rod Norrish (left), Angenup stud, Kojonup, Iain Nicholson, Boorabbin and Colvin Park studs, New Norcia, Arthur Major, Kolindale stud, judge Ray Edmonds, Calingiri and Kolindale stud co-principal Luke Ledwith.

A big, upstanding Poll Merino ram from the Ledwith family's Kolindale stud, Dudinin, made it two supreme wins from two starts when it claimed the top award in the Merino judging ring at the Act Belong Commit Williams Gateway Expo held last Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.