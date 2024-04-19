Another shearing world record for WA

WESTERN Australia has another new shearing world record holder, 27 year old Luke Vernon.
Mr Vernon broke the men's eight-hour Merino ewes shearing record last Friday, April 12 in Wandering.
Originally from Ettrick, Central Otago, New Zealand, Mr Vernion learnt to shear in Katanning, WA, is currently employed by MJ Terry Shearing and is based in Pingelly.
Fittingly, his successful run at the world record was held at Dougal Young and Ashe Briscoe property, Thornton Park in Wandering.
Ms Young said there were over 100 people in attendance to support Mr Vernon."The excitement and cheering for support in the last run was huge," Ms Briscoe said.
Mr Vernon completed the challenge breaking the previous men's eight-hours Merino ewes record of 497, set on April 27, 2019, by Louis Brown.Mr Brown broke the record of 466 by shearing four successive two-hour runs of 120, 126, 126 and 125.
Mr Brown was present in the shed when Mr Vernon set the new world record of 500, with his four successive runs tallying 120, 125, 125 and 130.
The planning and execution of the day was achieved with the assistance of many mentors, friends and supporters and Mr Vernon was very grateful for all those who contributed to making the event a success.
To find out all the details, see images of the day taken by Rocky Wegner, or to watch the blow-by-blow videos of each run - culminating in the fourth and final big 130 record snatching run
