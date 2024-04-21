Reduced meetings for regional race club

Racing and Wagering WA (RWWA) will be reducing Narrogin Racing's program of events from six thoroughbred race meetings to four, following a submission from the club and discussion at a recent Thoroughbred Consultative Group meeting.
This is different to advice on April 2, where the Narrogin Racing management committee received the news from RWWA over a video call, that its program would be reduced to just two events, placing immense pressure on the club to stay economically viable.
Adding to the anxiety, within the next two weeks Narrogin Racing will hear about the dates for the 2025 harness racing season - waiting with bated breath to see if this will be also be reduced.
A letter penned by Narrogin Racing manager Cathi Trefort to the RWWA board on behalf of the committee, successfully implored the industry body to reconsider its decision and negotiate four racing events for the 2025 season.
The letter outlines the clubs' history, which spans 120 years, and the ongoing development of a well-loved club with sophisticated facilities, a community philosophy and a genuine passion for horse racing.
One of the reasons offered by RWWA to reduce the number of events in Narrogin was due to its distance, however Ms Trefort said she didn't know of any trainers or jockeys who had been asked if this was the case.
Narrogin Racing's most recent thoroughbred event last weekend proved the industry's importance to the community, with trainers and jockeys urging the club to keep up the fight to save as many events as possible.
The Nationals WA deputy leader and Roe MP Peter Rundle said it was clear through Narrogin Racing's Facebook page how satisfied the trainers were with the track and facilities and how much locals love being a part of the fun.
Following discussions with the community, he spoke with RWWA chief Ian Edwards about his concerns and disappointment at the way the club was being treated.
A media article last September revealed that regional racing clubs contributed to half of the industry's $1.33 billion in revenue.
"We've got their own report saying how important regional racing is and then they're coming out and massively reducing the program of a regional race club," Mr Rundle said.
Additionally, Mr Rundle pointed out to Mr Edwards that RWWA was not adhering to its' own charter; "to foster development, promote welfare and ensure the integrity of metropolitan and country thoroughbred, harness and greyhound racing in the interests of the long term viability of the racing industry in Western Australia".
Even on the coldest of Narrogin nights, race meetings attract about 250 people.
The club has 60 financial, life and honorary members, as well as 40 employed staff.
On top of this, it's estimated that a team of about 20 consistent volunteers contribute about $55,000 worth of hours each year.
The club is supported by a number of local and regional sponsorships, as well as sponsorships from beverage company Lion and TABtouch.
"We quietly tick away but it isn't until we put pen to paper that we realise what we contribute to the community and the local economy," Ms Trefort said.
"Ideally, six (events) is where our club needs to sit to be financially secure."
The track is used by local football and hockey clubs and Narrogin's Agricultural Show uses the facilities for its equine events.
The WA College of Agriculture - Narrogin, also participated in race days as a part of its equine studies.
It's allowed students to volunteer, gain work experience and accreditation which has already led to further employment opportunities for many students.
"This is where we are training jockeys, apprentices don't get their starts at the metro races," Ms Trefort said.
"The big horses, the big trainers, this is where they learn their trade."
The club has also been a major participant in fundraising events and initiatives for local schools, community and sporting groups, putting money back into the town.
"Financially we always support local businesses and contractors where possible," she said.
"This is all kept local because these businesses support and employ locals that then support our town, sporting clubs, kids and schools - it is a bigger picture and larger circle than financial dollars and cents."
Deputy leader of the WA Liberal Party and Member for the Agricultural Region, Steve Martin, said the previous proposal to reduce the season to two events would "effectively shut it down."
"I've been approached by people involved in the sector and they are very keen for their industry to continue," Mr Martin said.
"We are already struggling to attract and retain people in all sorts of areas and this would be really disappointing if we saw another loss of services because of this decision."
Mr Martin said he was told the reasoning behind the season cuts was due to money.
"There are more than just finances involved, there are people's livelihoods, the viability of our regional communities, these events are important," he said.
"Regional WA is always at the wrong end of these funding decisions."
