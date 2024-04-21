Farm Weekly
WA cattle make history in Botswana

By Kane Chatfield
April 22 2024 - 9:00am
The group of veterinary and technical consultants representing the Republic of Botswana, tasked with selecting top WA beef genetics from throughout the State for the governments artificial breeding programs, with the Ellis family, Kooyong Charolais stud, Coolup, when the group visited their property earlier this year.
Western Australian stud beef cattle will play a pivotal role in the evolution of the Republic of Botswana's cattle herd in a historic shipment of live WA stud cattle set to depart next month.

