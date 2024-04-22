Farm Weekly
Home/News

Macco Feeds gets back to work after fire

MW
By Mel Williams
Updated April 22 2024 - 12:40pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WA's biggest sheep pellet producer, Macco Feeds, went up in smoke two weeks ago but is back in production.
WA's biggest sheep pellet producer, Macco Feeds, went up in smoke two weeks ago but is back in production.

Macco Feeds Australia has resumed production of livestock pellets after a crippling fire two weeks ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.