Farm Weekly
Home/Cropping

Managing sodic soils in eastern Wheatbelt

April 22 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A trial comparing different membranes (black polymer, plastic sheeting and no membrane) for harvesting water from the inter row to the seeded row at the Merredin Research Station.
A trial comparing different membranes (black polymer, plastic sheeting and no membrane) for harvesting water from the inter row to the seeded row at the Merredin Research Station.

Eastern grainbelt growers farming sodic clay soils have access to improved information and techniques to reduce production risk and increase profitability, following research by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.